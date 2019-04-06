Good Morning America
Adrienne Bankert gave Paper For Water an awesome shoutout on the set of Good Morning America.Read more
Our volunteers help us end the world water crisis. We love each and every one of our helpers and we would be unable to make our impact without them. Join our team of world changers today.
We have a beautiful inventory of origami ornament gifts that we send to our donors as our way of saying thank you for the donations. Each donation you make brings clean water to a community in need around the world.
Explore our map with all our clean water projects around the world and learn how the lives of thousands of people have changed forever!
The origami we have folded; the clean water we have provided; the smiles we have shared; the journey we have traveled; the friends we have made are forever engraved on our hearts.
Help Paper for Water spread our mission on YouTube to more people by subscribing to our channel. Be one of our first 1,000 subscribers!
Get involved with our mission and read the latest updates on our impact!
Adrienne Bankert gave Paper For Water an awesome shoutout on the set of Good Morning America.Read more
The ornaments are available online or at the Four Seasons at Las Colinas gift boutiqueRead more
Three Dallas sisters are helping solve the world's clean water crisis one Christmas ornament at a time.Read more
Have you ever stopped to think about which countries will participate, which won’t and why? In countries participating in the World Cup, only 1...Read more
We visited our first well on this trip.Read more
It's official. We are in the middle of nowhere.Read more