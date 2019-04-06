Become a Volunteer

Our volunteers help us end the world water crisis. We love each and every one of our helpers and we would be unable to make our impact without them. Join our team of world changers today.

Join Us

Events

Origami Folding Volunteer...
  • at 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • 9555 N Central Expy, Dallas, Texas 75231...
  • 06
  • Apr/19
Origami Folding Volunteer...
  • at 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • 9555 N Central Expy, Dallas, Texas 75231...
  • 04
  • May/19

GET AN ORIGAMI ORNAMENT AND HELP PROVIDE CLEAN WATER

We have a beautiful inventory of origami ornament gifts that we send to our donors as our way of saying thank you for the donations. Each donation you make brings clean water to a community in need around the world.

40 donation
$40 Donation with Thank You Ornament

  • Donation: $40.00
$60 Donation with Thank You Ornament

  • Donation: $60.00
$100 Donation with one-of-a-kind origami thank you...

  • Donation: $100.00
$20 Donation with Thank You Ornament

  • Donation: $20.00

WORLDWIDE CLEAN WATER PROJECTS

Explore our map with all our clean water projects around the world and learn how the lives of thousands of people have changed forever!

MOMENTS

The origami we have folded; the clean water we have provided; the smiles we have shared; the journey we have traveled; the friends we have made are forever engraved on our hearts.

Youtube Channel

Help Paper for Water spread our mission on YouTube to more people by subscribing to our channel. Be one of our first 1,000 subscribers!

Recent News

Get involved with our mission and read the latest updates on our impact!

Fox 4 News

Three Dallas sisters are helping solve the world's clean water crisis one Christmas ornament at a time.

Understanding how clean...

Have you ever stopped to think about which countries will participate, which won’t and why? In countries participating in the World Cup, only 1...

